Nigel Farage Slams Decision To Axe Formula One Grid Girls

Nigel Farage has slammed a decision to axe Formula One grid girls, describing it as “madness”.

The sport's bosses decided the practice of using female models was "at odds with modern day societal norms".

The decision comes days after The Professional Darts Corporation decided to drop walk-on girls.

Giving his reaction on LBC, Nigel said: “Because of that we are to tell thousands of women that they are going to lose their jobs.

“Nobody can be pretty and no doubt women, pretty women, will be banned from adverts in future and Oliver Cromwell will be back in charge of the country.

“It is madness in my view.”