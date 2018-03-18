Nigel Farage Slams Pro Remain MPs Bid To Delay Brexit

Nigel Farage is sceptical when it comes to pro-remain politicians who say they respect the result of the referendum and add “but”.

Nigel Farage said: "I don't trust the motives, actually, of any of these MPs who say - we respect the result of the referendum, but.

"What they really mean is - we don't respect it one little bit. We'll do all we can to water down, delay or stop Brexit from happening."

He was speaking after news that Labour’s Hilary Benn wants more time to strike a deal.

The controversial proposal comes in a report by the all-party Brexit Select Committee of MPs on the progress of the UK's negotiations on EU withdrawal.

The call, led by committee chairman Hilary Benn, has been backed by 12 other MPs on the 21-member committee.

Mr Benn denied it was an attempt to keep the UK in the EU.

Speaking on his LBC Sunday show Nigel Farage said: "What he really wants to do, he wants to extend the transition period, I think, until the next general election where he hopes that Jeremy Corbyn will become Prime Minister.

Nigel Farage said believed this was because whatever Jeremy Corbyn's views on the EU have been he is now "completely held hostage by the Blairites that are there in the House of Commons."

He added: "If that was to happen, I think we would effectively stay part of the Customs Union and the Single Market.

"We, in effect, might have left the Treaty of Rome but it would be Brexit in name only."