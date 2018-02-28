Nigel Farage Tears Into John Major After Gloomy Brexit Intervention

Sir John Major’s explosive Brexit intervention has been branded “negative, negative, negative, negative” by Nigel Farage.

In a speech on Wednesday, the former prime minister criticised Theresa May’s negotiating strategy as he called for MPs to be given a free vote on Brexit.

Picture: LBC/PA

"I know of no precedent for any Government enacting a policy that will make both our country and our people poorer," he said.

But his remarks, in which he also claimed voters should have the chance to change their mind, have come under attack from Nigel.

Broadcasting from Brussels, he said: “I’m sorry John Major is wrong.

“We are a great country, we voted for Brexit because we believe in governing our own country and making our own way in the world.

“I don’t know about the word ‘can’t’ John Major - the word we need is ‘CAN’.

“We can do what ever we want!”

