Nigel Farage Believes Theresa May Is Softening Towards A Norway-Style Brexit

18 September 2017, 20:28

Nigel Farage believes Theresa May is “softening” towards the idea of a Norway-style Brexit deal.

Giving his latest assessment on Britain’s departure from the EU, the former Ukip leader said the debate was now beginning to split on the idea.

It comes as Boris Johnson launched an unexpected intervention over the weekend with his 4,000-word Brexit vision article which was published in the Telegraph.

Theresa May Nigel Farage
Picture: PA/LBC

The Foreign Secretary wants a short transition deal without large payments into the EU, in contrast to Chancellor Philip Hammond who has argued that a deal could last up to three years - and could include substantial payments.

Nigel warned against the idea of a Norway-style Brexit arrangement, arguing it would make it “very difficult” for Britain to be “free to make our own relationships with the rest of the world”.

He said remaining in the European Economic Area (EEA) would leave the UK still “having to obey EU rules” and “paying a lot of money for that privilege”.

The LBC presenter noted that the Prime Minister was “stuck in the middle” of her Cabinet, but added “clearly over the summer I think been softening towards a more EEA Norway-type position”.

Watch his take above and see if you agree.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien tries his hand at being "more patriotic" about Brexit.

James O’Brien Tries His Hand At Being “More Patriotic” About Brexit
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU