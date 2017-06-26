Nigel Farage Thinks DUP Deal May Pay-Off

26 June 2017, 20:28

Nigel Farage believes that the DUP deal may be a "cheap price to pay".

Nigel Farage: DUP deal "May be a cheap price to pay"

00:01:14

He explained that the deal is £100 million per DUP MP, and that some people will ask 'why is the tax payer paying for Theresa May's failures?'

However, he went on to say that this money in exchange for "a solid government, that says it's commited to taking us through the Brexit proccess" was a small price to pay.

He joked that he couldn't say "strong and stable government" without keeping a straight face.

He added: "Maybe, it's a cheap price to pay."

