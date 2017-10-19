Nigel Farage: This Is What Theresa May Must Do Next To Save Brexit

19 October 2017, 19:57

Nigel Farage has laid down exactly what Theresa May must do next in order to break the Brexit deadlock.

The LBC presenter was broadcasting from Brussels as EU leaders met for a crunch summit in the Belgium region.

The Prime Minister is coming under increasing pressure to get negotiations on to talk of a trade deal.

But Nigel says she was “humiliated” by Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to also make a trip to Brussels today.

He said the Labour leader was “treated like a hero” adding Eurocrats were doing all they can to “try and divide our country”.

"They're doing it to try and bring down the government," he said. "To get a new prime minister who will do effectively what they want him to do."

So, in the clip above, Nigel lays down what the PM must do to save Brexit.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

Regretful Brexiteer Tells James: “My French Wife Still Hasn’t Forgiven Me”
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU