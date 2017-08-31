Nigel Farage To Host New Sunday Morning Show On LBC

Farage: The PM Should Apologise To Trump On Behalf Of Conservatives After leading Conservatives criticised Donald Trump during his US election campaign, Nigel Farage calls on Theresa May to apologise on behalf of her party and wipe the slate clean. 01:02

Nigel Farage is to present a new Sunday morning show on LBC - and it starts this weekend.

Bursting with opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, the two-hour programme will broadcast every Sunday from 10am.

The programme will be in addition to the popular The Nigel Farage Show, which airs Monday to Thursday from 7pm on LBC.

Launched in January, the one-hour broadcast already attracts an audience of 436,000 listeners every week.

This means you’ll now be able to hear one of the country’s most talked about politicians on LBC for five days, each and every week.

With informed opinion, appointment-to-listen shows and intelligent debate, LBC is the only radio station to give its audience direct access to high profile political figures.

Nigel is part of an impressive line-up of presenters including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, and Maajid Nawaz, as the station celebrates its highest ever audience figures with two million people tuning in every week.

