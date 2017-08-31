Nigel Farage To Host New Sunday Morning Show On LBC

31 August 2017, 17:21

Farage: The PM Should Apologise To Trump On Behalf Of Conservatives

After leading Conservatives criticised Donald Trump during his US election campaign, Nigel Farage calls on Theresa May to apologise on behalf of her party and wipe the slate clean.

01:02

Nigel Farage is to present a new Sunday morning show on LBC - and it starts this weekend.

Bursting with opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, the two-hour programme will broadcast every Sunday from 10am.

The programme will be in addition to the popular The Nigel Farage Show, which airs Monday to Thursday from 7pm on LBC.

Launched in January, the one-hour broadcast already attracts an audience of 436,000 listeners every week.

This means you’ll now be able to hear one of the country’s most talked about politicians on LBC for five days, each and every week.

With informed opinion, appointment-to-listen shows and intelligent debate, LBC is the only radio station to give its audience direct access to high profile political figures.

Nigel is part of an impressive line-up of presenters including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, and Maajid Nawaz, as the station celebrates its highest ever audience figures with two million people tuning in every week.

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, at lbc.co.uk, on the LBC app or in London on 97.3 FM.

Watch just a few The Nigel Farage Show highlights above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien Highlights Theresa May's Big Belief Problem

Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU