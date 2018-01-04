Nigel Farage To Meet Michel Barnier Next Week... And He Wants Your Questions

Nigel Farage will sit down for a one-to-one meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator next week, and he wants your questions.

A procession of people including Jeremy Corbyn, Ken Clarke and Sir Nick Clegg have already met with Michel Barnier.

Now, the LBC presenter is pledging to represent the views of 17.4m Brexit voters during the pair’s sit down on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 11am in the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels.

And, Nigel wants to involve you in all of this.

You can put forward a question for the Ukip MEP to ask Mr Barnier.

Simply tweet your name, home town and one question using #AskBarnier and Nigel will pick the best three.