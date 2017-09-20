Nigel Farage Sends A Strong Warning To Theresa May Over Brexit Bill

20 September 2017, 20:25

Nigel Farage has issued a strong warning to Theresa May over the amount Britain is prepared to pay to leave the European Union.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will deliver her highly-anticipated Brexit speech in Florence.

According to the Financial Times, Mrs May will reveal the UK Government is prepared to pay €20bn (£17.7bn) to meet its financial obligations to the EU after 2019.

Downing Street has dismissed it as "pure speculation about a speech that has not yet been given".

However, if true, Nigel had a message for the Tory leader as he told his LBC listeners: “Bear in mind that we are probably, under the Prime Minister, going to enter into a transitional arrangement after the end of March 2019 for up to three years.

“That's going to cost nearly £10bn every year as a continued membership fee and if she thinks we're going to pay that £30bn and another £20bn on top and we're all going to be happy as Larry she might just have another thing coming.”

James O'Brien tore apart the Juncker speech

James O'Brien Destroys Juncker's EU Speech (With One Small Twist At The End)
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights

