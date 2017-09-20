Nigel Farage Sends A Strong Warning To Theresa May Over Brexit Bill

Nigel Farage has issued a strong warning to Theresa May over the amount Britain is prepared to pay to leave the European Union.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will deliver her highly-anticipated Brexit speech in Florence.

According to the Financial Times, Mrs May will reveal the UK Government is prepared to pay €20bn (£17.7bn) to meet its financial obligations to the EU after 2019.

Downing Street has dismissed it as "pure speculation about a speech that has not yet been given".

However, if true, Nigel had a message for the Tory leader as he told his LBC listeners: “Bear in mind that we are probably, under the Prime Minister, going to enter into a transitional arrangement after the end of March 2019 for up to three years.

“That's going to cost nearly £10bn every year as a continued membership fee and if she thinks we're going to pay that £30bn and another £20bn on top and we're all going to be happy as Larry she might just have another thing coming.”