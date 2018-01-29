Nigel Farage: Why I Won’t Identify As A Feminist

The term feminism has been hijacked by some people who seem to have a rather anti-men and negative agenda, says Nigel Farage.

The outspoken LBC presenter made the claim after making headlines by declaring he was not a feminist.

He echoed Donald Trump who offered up a firm “no” when asked the same quesiton by Piers Morgan.

Picture: LBC

Nigel listed two reasons why and he added that a majority of both men and women would agree with him.

He said: “I think that it's difficult for a man to identify as a feminist, it simply feels a very awkward thing to say.

“Secondly I do genuinely wonder what the term feminism now means, it seems to me that perhaps it's been hijacked by some people who seem to have a rather anti-men and somewhat negative agenda.

“I think if the question was asked: ‘Do you believe in equal rights for men and women?’ The answer’s simple isn't it - yes.

“Quite why we obsess on this word on this label I simply don't know.”