Nigel Farage's Epic Response To Boris Johnson's Brexit Jibe

Nigel Farage hits back at Boris' jibe about Brexit, explaining who the V signs were really aimed at.

In a key Brexit speech, Boris Johnson urged for unity, saying it would be "disastrous" to try and stop the UK leaving the EU and insisted Brexit is a cause for "hope not fear".

But the Foreign Secretary also couldn't resist having a dig at the former UKIP leader.

Johnson said that Brexit was "not some great V sign from the cliffs of Dover, it is the expression of a legitimate and natural desire for self government of the people by the people for the people.

And that is surely not, some reactionary Faragist concept"

Nigel Farage on LBC. Picture: LBC

Nigel hit back on his LBC show.

In a fiery response, Farage said "the V sign, by the way, in the referendum, was not the British people giving a V sign on the White Cliffs of Dover to everyone south of Calais.

It was a big V sign to the political class in Westminster and the big banks and the big businesses and Obama and the global leaders who tried to make us stay part of this awful European Union."

