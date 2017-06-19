Nigel Farage’s Fiery Response To JK Rowling’s “Radicalisation” Tweet

19 June 2017, 20:15

This is Nigel Farage’s blistering response to JK Rowling after she accused him of “radicalising” people against Muslims.

Nigel Farage’s Fiery Response To JK Rowling’s “Radicalisation” Tweet

Nigel Farage’s Fiery Response To JK Rowling’s “Radicalisation” Tweet

00:02:20

The LBC presenter was left furious with the Harry Potter author after she suggested to her 10.7 million Twitter followers that Nigel was responsible for motivating extremists.

The accusation came in the wake of a van attack on worshippers outside a mosque in London’s Finsbury Park.

Nigel Farage JK Rowling

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in response to the attack which left 10 people injured - all of whom were muslims.

Writing on social media, Ms Rowling said: “Let's talk about how the #FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised” alongside a picture of Nigel next to the controversial “breaking point poster”.

After challenging the world-renown author to call LBC to justify her remarks, the angry LBC presenter called out Ms Rowling’s “prejudice and ignorance”.

Watch his fiery response in full in the clip at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

Grenfell Tower James O'Brien

Tragic Caller Was On Phone To His Trapped Mum When She Perished In Grenfell Tower
Nigel Farage LBC studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU