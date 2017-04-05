Nigel Farage's First Reaction To His "Mafia" Speech At EU Parliament

Nigel Farage's First Reaction To EU Brexit Session 00:36

This is the immediate reaction of Nigel Farage to the European Parliament session about Brexit in which he labelled the EU the "mafia".

As he came out of the chamber in Strasbourg, Nigel told LBC: "Well that was everything I expected.

"Mr Barnier who is the Commission's chief negotiator making it absolutely clear that he thinks the £52billion sterling is simply us settling the accounts, that they won't even discuss a trade deal with us until basically we paid the ransom as I see it, and thereafter, any trade deal, we could not have competitive advantage.

"So they're going to try and keep us effectively within the framework of the single market.

"I would say, as a beginning, not too much to be optimistic about."