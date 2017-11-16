Nigel Farage’s Priceless Reaction To Noel Gallagher’s Expletive Rant At Remainers

Noel Gallagher has told Remainers unhappy with the Brexit result to “f****** get over” it and Nigel Farage’s reaction was brilliant.

The former Oasis songwriter said during an interview this week: “It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F****** get over it."

In his expletive rant, Gallagher also said it was “fascism” to try and get the vote overturned.

Picture: PA/LBC

His comments came shortly before the chief executive of Goldman Sachs suggested holding another referendum on Brexit.

Lloyd Blankfein tweeted: “Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit... So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?”

But, rather than slap down the Goldman Sachs chief himself, Nigel decided to play a clip of Gallagher’s rant live on LBC.

Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit. Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead. Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there? — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) November 16, 2017

And, after he played the expletive clip, the LBC presenter quipped “What a lad, I like that.

“Lots of bleeping, the f-word did feature more than once in the space of 30 seconds but that aside I love the point that the people who want to overturn this that's what we used to call fascism.

“So that is my answer to Goldman Sachs not in my own words I think Noel Gallagher has done it very effectively for all of us - loved every minute of that.”