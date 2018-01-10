Nigel Farage’s Reaction To The New British Army Advert Is Savage

The new British Army advert tells recruits it’s ok to be emotional - and Nigel Farage’s response is scathing.

The £1.6m campaign focuses on inclusivity, with all the videos ending with the phrase: "Find where you belong".

But, they’ve been criticised for failing to appeal to the people most likely to join.

And Nigel Farage’s response was brutal.

Picture: LBC

He thundered: “I'm sorry, if people aren't up to it in terms of their physique, in terms of their strength, in terms of their ability to shoot a rifle - if people aren't up to it they shouldn't be in the Army!

“If 'Be The Best' is elitist - I want the Army to be as elitist as possible.

“I want us to have a great Army, Air Force and Navy and that means there are many of you out there who perhaps would want to join the Army or did want to join the Army but simply weren't up to it.

“Tough! That's the way the world is.”