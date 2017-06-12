Nigel Farage’s Theory On Why Former Ukip Voters Flocked To Labour

12 June 2017, 20:41

Nigel Farage has revealed his theory on why it appears former Ukip voters turned to Labour instead of the Tories at the general election.

Nigel Farage’s Theory On Why Ukip Voters Flocked To Labour

Nigel Farage’s Theory On Why Ukip Voters Flocked To Labour

00:01:20

The former Ukip leader was broadcasting his LBC show live from Strasbourg when he gave his assessment.

Many pollster predicted Brits who had previously supported Ukip would instead change their vote to Theresa May because of her Brexit vision.

However, this appears to not have been the case after the Prime Minister lost her majority and Labour made gains after Thursday’s ballot.

But what made those who previously backed Ukip switch to Jeremy Corbyn? Nigel says unlike Mrs May, the Labour leader offered change.

Nigel Farage - Jeremy Corbyn

Speaking to LBC caller Paul, Nigel said: “What so many didn’t understand was those supporters Ukip picked up last time round and building up to it came from Labour backgrounds.

“They wanted Brexit but they also wanted change. They also wanted an anti-establishment voice and Mrs May’s ‘strong and stable’ actually repelled quite a few of them.”

Read more - Nigel Farage: Britain Needs A Prime Minister Who Truly Believes In Brexit

Latest on LBC

Jo and Brendan Cox

Jo Cox Widower Describes Beautiful Song Son Wrote After Mother’s Murder
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage: Britain Needs A Prime Minister Who Truly Believes In Brexit
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU