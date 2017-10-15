Nigel Tells Hillary "You Lost. It's Over. You Look Ridiculous"

15 October 2017, 10:58

The LBC presenter says the presidential candidate needs to take responsibility for her election loss.

Hillary Clinton has said the vote for Brexit, and specifically the false claims made in the EU referendum campaign, were a forerunner of her defeat to Donald Trump in last year’s US presidential election.

The Democratic candidate has been touring media and broadcasters to promote her book.

Nigel questioned Mrs Clinton's relevance.

He said: "Hillary Clinton is in a state of denial, she's making herself look, frankly, ridiculous.

"She blames the whole world. The Russians. The lies that were told in Brexit. Everything is the fault of other people, nothing is to do with her.

"American voters were turned off by her sense of entitlement.

"I don't think Hillary Clinton has much relevance. We should no more listen to Hillary Clinton than we listened to Barack Obama during the referendum campaign telling us not to vote for Brexit.

"Hillary you lost. Move on. The war is over for you."

Watch the whole clip above.

Latest on LBC

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU