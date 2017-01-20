The Old Order Wasn't Working, Trump Will Be Great, Says Farage

20 January 2017, 07:12

Nigel Trump Washington

Nigel Farage told LBC that Donald Trump is going to be great for America and great for Britain as the old regime was simply not working.

Speaking on his LBC show live from Washington DC on the eve of Mr Trump's inauguration, the former Ukip leader was very much looking forward to America crowning their 45th President.

Nigel Farage Hails Trump On Eve Of Inauguration

00:37

He said: "When you make a big change, then necessarily risk comes with it. And yes, a whole team of people are taking over who've never been in elected politics before.

"But the old order wasn't working. It wasn't working for ordinary Americans and it was leading them and us into too many needless foreign military interventions.

"I think this is a whole different approach. It's an approach that will suit our country. It will be an opportunity for us to strike out and do trade deals.

"I think it's going to be great. I think it's going to be huge. I wish him well. I'm pleased I'm going to be there."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Extremism

Maajid Nawaz: Obama Leaves The Middle East Worse Than He Found It
Nigel Farage Capitol

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From Washington DC - In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

7 days ago

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters

10 days ago

Nigel Farage Hands Up

Nigel Farage's Feisty Response To Remainer's Tough Questions

2 days ago

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU

1 day ago