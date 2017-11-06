The Adorable Moment Nigel Farage Meets His Youngest Fan

This is the adorable moment Nigel Farage was greeted by one of his youngest fans ever.

Eight-year-old Adam was so desperate to speak to the outspoken LBC presenter, his dad rang up to introduce him on-air.

The youngster told Nigel that he was “very much” a regular listener to his radio show.

His dad, Al, added that his son is such a fan of the Ukip MEP that “every time a politician is mentioned it’s Nigel Farage”.

