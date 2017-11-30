The Moment An Anti-Trump And Anti-Brexit Caller Agreed With Nigel Farage

“I don’t often agree with you but under these circumstances I’m willing to say I do,” this caller admitted to Nigel Farage.

John described himself as an “anti-Brexit and anti-Trump person” but he called LBC because he found himself on the same level as the Ukip MEP.

It followed a discussion on whether the special relationship between the US and UK would be damaged after Donald Trump and Theresa May’s exchange of words.

The Prime Minister said the President was “wrong” to share anti-Muslim videos posted by far-right group Britain First.

But, Trump hit back on Twitter, telling Mrs May: “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Although Nigel condoned the President’s tweets, saying it showed “poor judgement”, he did feel the reaction from the “political class” had been “over the top” - adding "this will blow over in a couple of weeks".

And, John agreed, as he told the LBC presenter: “I think the relationship is bigger than Trump, it’s bigger than this row.

“It’s in Britain’s interests and America’s interests for it to sustain and I suspect there are hundreds of American Congressmen and Senators at the moment that are just embarrassed with how this is happening.

“So in the small sense it isn’t damaged.”

