The Moment Nigel Farage Was Finally Knighted

Many have called for Nigel Farage to be knighted - and this is the moment it finally happened (sort of).

Arise Sir Nige! @Nigel_Farage finally gets what he wants & is knighted on @NewsThingRT pic.twitter.com/o7ZXm6RpPs — RT UK (@RTUKnews) March 3, 2017

Many have called for Nigel Farage to be knighted for his part in campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union.

This is the moment it finally happened - but not quite in the way some may have imagined.

The LBC Presenter Nigel Farage appeared on Russia Today with Sam Delaney, when a young girl dressed in a cloak and crown 'knights' the MEP with an inflatable sword.

But after she 'knighted' him', she said: "My mummy says you hate foreigners."

The Presenter, Sam Delaney, then jumps in, saying: "No, no, no little girl. You're not supposed to say that, that's naughty."