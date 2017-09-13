The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here From 7pm

The Nigel Farage Show: 13th September

Jean-Claude Juncker has said the UK will regret leaving the EU. Nigel Farage wants to know if Mr Juncker speaks for you.

In Strasbourg today, President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker gave his State of the Union speech to the EU and he spoke on your behalf!

He said that Britain will soon regret voting for Brexit and that it would be a "sad and tragic" moment when the UK leaves.

Whether you’re a Remainer or a Brexitier – Does Mr Juncker speak for you? Do you regret voting for Brexit?