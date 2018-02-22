The Nigel Farage Show Live From CPAC: Watch It Back

Nigel Farage is live from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, US, and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The LBC presenter is broadcasting from the annual conference which sees conservative political activists and Republican politicians gather.

Get involved in tonight’s debate by calling 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text on 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 7-8pm and Sunday from 10am.