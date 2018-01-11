The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here

11 January 2018, 13:43

Nigel Farage takes your calls live and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The outspoken LBC presenter is once again dominating the headlines.

It’s after he suggested “maybe” it was time for a second referendum to silence "whingeing, whining, moaning" Remainers.

Give your views on his remarks by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 7-8pm and Sunday from 10am.

