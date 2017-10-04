The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

The Nigel Farage Show: 4th October 2017

Nigel Farage takes your calls live from London and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The outspoken politician will be giving his reaction to Theresa May’s speech, which was marred by bouts of coughing fits and an interruption from a prankster.

Get involved by giving Nigel a call on 0345 60 60 973, text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thurs, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.