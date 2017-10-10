The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here

The Nigel Farage Show: 10th October 2017

Nigel Farage is ready to take your calls and you can watch the show live here from 7pm.

The outspoken presenter will be giving his unmissable reaction to Theresa May’s exclusive interview on LBC.

The Prime Minister joined Iain Dale to take your calls for an exclusive phone-in earlier this evening.

Give your thoughts by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973, text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thurs, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.