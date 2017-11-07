The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here

The Nigel Farage Show: 7th November 2017

Nigel Farage is live from Brussels and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

Britain’s most outspoken politician will be taking your calls on the biggest stories of the day.

Get involved by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text LBC on 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thurs, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.