The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here From 7pm

Nigel Farage takes your calls live on LBC and you can watch it here from 7pm.

The Nigel Farage Show: 20th June 2017

The outspoken politician gives his opinion on the day's biggest news stories and also wants to hear what you think too.

You can call Nigel on 0345 60 60 973, text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show. Mon-Thurs. 7-8pm. Only on LBC.