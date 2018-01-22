The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm On LBC

22 January 2018, 14:56

EXCLUSIVE: First interview with UKip Leader Henry Bolton following his decision not to resign as party leader.

Nigel says "no questions will be off the table" when he speaks to Henry Bolton in the first interview since his statement this afternoon.

Also on his LBC programme, which starts at 7pm, Nigel will give his take on the Brexit negotiations and how politicians in the UK and the EU can ensure the will of the people is delivered.

He'll also be taking your calls.

