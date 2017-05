The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live At 7pm

Nigel Farage is back on LBC this evening for a May Day special - and you can watch it live.

On the day that Tony Blair has revealed he wants to return to frontline politics, what will Nigel have to say about that?

Tune in from 7pm on LBC to find out.

