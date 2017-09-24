"Theresa May Is Sticking Two Fingers Up At Brexit Voters"

Nigel Farage says the Prime Minister's Florence speech was patronising and pragmatically political.

Following Theresa May's declaration in Florence that she would be seeking a two-year transition after Brexit in 2019, Nigel Farage has said the British people are being betrayed.

The LBC presenter mocked how the Prime Minister's "Brexit means Brexit" rhetoric had shifted toward nauseating adoration for the EU and its institutions.

He said: "I watched the Florence speech and I thought 'What on earth is going on?'

"Why am I seeing all these cabinet ministers rallying around for the good of the party when it's pretty clear the voters have been short changed.

"I thought her speech literally stuck two fingers up to the Brexit voters.

"Remember, from the date of Brexit it was nine months to trigger Article 50, then the voters were told 'oh no, there's a two year process we have to go through' and now we're told actually, we won't be leaving until 2021.

"Well will it be 2021? Around about two years takes us to the next general election. I think there's very little chance of us being out of the EU before that election."

Watch the full rant above.