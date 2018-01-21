This Half-Haitian Caller Explained Why He Is Not Offended By Trump

A man who is half-Haitian called Nigel Farage to explain why he wasn’t offended by recent comments made by Donald Trump.

Nigel Farage was discussing a year of Donald Trump as US President.

He asked - Trump one year on. Success or Failure?

Robert who lives in South London and is half-Haitian called to say he had not been upset by recent comments made by Donald Trump.

“I am half Haitian and lived in Haiti” he told Nigel.

He said: “I absolutely loved what Donald Trump said because once you remove the middle class outrage the people of Haiti agree”.

Recently Donald Trump was branded a shocking and shameful racist for the way in which he described African nations, as well as Haiti and El Salvador.