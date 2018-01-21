This Half-Haitian Caller Explained Why He Is Not Offended By Trump

21 January 2018, 13:19

A man who is half-Haitian called Nigel Farage to explain why he wasn’t offended by recent comments made by Donald Trump.

Nigel Farage was discussing a year of Donald Trump as US President.

He asked - Trump one year on. Success or Failure?

Robert who lives in South London and is half-Haitian called to say he had not been upset by recent comments made by Donald Trump.

“I am half Haitian and lived in Haiti” he told Nigel.

He said: “I absolutely loved what Donald Trump said because once you remove the middle class outrage the people of Haiti agree”.

Recently Donald Trump was branded a shocking and shameful racist for the way in which he described African nations, as well as Haiti and El Salvador.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU