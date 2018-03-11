Trade Tariffs: Nigel Farage Accuses EU Of “Total Rank Hypocrisy”

Nigel Farage says the American administration is standing up to the EU on trade tariffs.

Donald Trump has confirmed plans to levy steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Speaking on his LBC show Nigel Farage asked how could the EU say this will damage global trade when the European Union has already introduced their own tariffs on aluminium and steel.

“So it’s OK when they [EU] do it but not when he [Donald Trump] does it”

He described it as “total rank hypocrisy”.

Speaking on his LBC show he said: “You can see what Trump is doing here. This is the businessman.

“What he’s looking to do here is get a better deal, and as he see it a fairer deal for American goods coming into the European Union".

The trouble is, said Nigel, he doesn't see it being resolved anytime soon.