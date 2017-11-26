Caller Tells Owen Jones Homophobia Doesn't Exist Because He's Never Seen It Happen

A caller has a surprising revelation for Owen Jones - homophobia doesn't exist because he's never seen it happen.

Owen Jones was discussing homophobia's wide-reaching impact when he received an unusual call from Andrew in Belfast.

He told Owen that homophobia did not exist, because he'd never seen it happen.

"You're not gay, I note you live in Belfast where the main party is the DUP who call homosexuality an abomination and a sin."

"Well that does seem to be the case but Northern Ireland is a unique place. One of the biggest clubs in Belfast is a gay club."

"Do you accept that it's a problem that so many gay people grow up hearing 'gay' thrown around as a term of abuse, being abused themselves in the street, and even physically assaulted. You accept that's a problem?"

"Well, I've never seen it. I've actually never seen it."

"But you're not gay? So you've probably never been on the receiving end of it have you, on the streets?"

"I've never seen a gay person or a member of the LGBTQ community ever being subjected to any negativity, and I think people just need to grow a thicker skin.

"Cheers Andrew. Well there's no homophobia, because Andrew from Belfast hasn't seen any."

