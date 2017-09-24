"The War On Drugs Has Been A Calamitous Failure, It's Time To Decriminalise"

24 September 2017, 17:44

Owen Jones believes there is no credible argument for the UK's current stance on drug use.

This week Prince William visited drug addiction charity the Spitalfields Crypt Trust in east London, during the visit he asked the "massive question" - should drug use be legalised or, at the least, decriminalised?

Peter Hitchens' response in the Mail on Sunday was predictably derisory.

He asked if an adviser had successfully duped the royal, how could someone so sage consider such folly?

Owen Jones responded on LBC, arguing that there was no logical reason to criminalise drug use.

The journalist held up Portugal as an example of successful decriminalisation
The journalist held up Portugal as an example of successful decriminalisation. Picture: LBC

He described the war on drugs as a "calamitous failure" citing an exponential increase in criminal drug offences, as well as the danger posed by impure drugs, extensive racism in policing and destabilisation on an international level.

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Londoners Should Be Angry With Uber, Not TfL
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report

4 days ago

James O'Brien tore apart the Juncker speech

James O'Brien Destroys Juncker's EU Speech (With One Small Twist At The End)

5 days ago

Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile