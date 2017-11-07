Shelagh Fogarty: Abuse Is Abuse. There Is No Cultural Distinction

The police are failing the victims of "honour" crimes, a charity has said.

Just 5 per cent of reported incidents are being referred to the Crown Prosecution Service and the number of cases of “honour” based violence, forced marriage and FGM reported to the police has increased by 53 per cent since 2014.

Shelagh Fogarty said our treatment of violence should not account for culture, that abuse is abuse regardless.

She said: "For those of you tweeting that I'm somehow querying or suggesting that there's some complexity to honour killings or honour violence.

"I don't know what you've been listening to for the last forty minutes but quite the opposite is true.

"For anyone who's a bit confused about violence or abuse towards a woman or child, simply because of the culture in which it is happening.

"Try and remove that confusion, if it's based on culture, it's based on colour, if it's based on religion. Remove that confusion.

"Violence and abuse against anyone is violence and abuse. Whether it's FGM, whether it's forced marriage, whether it's domestic violence.

"Whatever it is, it is violence and abuse and it should be reported and prosecuted. There. Does that help?"

