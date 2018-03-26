This Is The Anti-Semitic Mural That Jeremy Corbyn Commented On

The Anti-Semitic Mural. Picture: Mear One

The issue of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party has resurfaced again - and this is the reason.

In 2012, a street artist called Mear One posted on Facebook that his mural on a London street was due to be painted over by the council.

The painting depicted Jewish financiers playing a Monopoly board game on the backs of naked people, using the kind of imagery last seen in Nazi propaganda.

On the artist’s post, Corbyn responded: "Why? You are in good company. Rockerfeller [sic] destroyed Diego Viera’s mural because it includes a picture of Lenin."

After he was asked for a comment on his remarks, his office responded with a statement reading: "I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on."

This evening, two major Jewish groups are protesting outside parliament about what Corbyn called "pockets of anti-Semitism" within the Labour Party.

