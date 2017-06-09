Britain Blew PM The Loudest Raspberry Over A Hard Brexit: Lord Ashdown

9 June 2017, 14:07

Britain rejected Theresa May’s Brexit plan with the loudest raspberry possible at the ballot box yesterday, Paddy Ashdown claimed.

Britain Blew PM The Largest Raspberry Over A Hard Brexit: Lord Ashdown

Britain Blew PM The Largest Raspberry Over A Hard Brexit: Lord Ashdown

00:00:56

The Liberal Democrat peer and former leader of the party joined Shelagh Fogarty in College Green, Westminster on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister has said she will form a government with the support of the DUP - after the Conservatives lost their overall majority.

During her campaign, Mrs May vowed for a clean-break from the European Union, removing Britain from the Single Market and ending freedom of movement.

But, following the disastrous result for the PM - Lord Ashdown claimed voters had issued her a clear signal to change direction.

Lord Ashdown

He told LBC: “Here’s a Prime Minister who said: ‘Give me a mandate for a hard-Brexit”, and the British people blew her the loudest raspberry you can imagine last night.

“She pretends it hasn’t happened, she goes to see Her Majesty when she’s got no democratic legitimacy what-so-ever.

“If she insists on a hard-Brexit she is repudiating the voice of the British people and the ballot box.”

Lord Ashdown went on to say it was time for Mrs May to end her premiership.

“In the interests of the Conservative Party, in the interests of the country, and in the interests of getting the best deal we can she has to go.”

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Shelagh Fogarty Burkini

Shelagh: French Police No Different To IS Morality Patrols

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller