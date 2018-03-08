Caller Considers Leaving Her Husband After Hearing LBC Phone-In On Domestic Abuse

When an LBC phone-in on domestic abuse began to resonate with Clare, she called Shelagh Fogarty to share her own story.

Clare, whose name has been changed, said she had realised she was at the starting point of a financially abusive relationship after listening to the radio.

She was speaking as Theresa May's government launched a new consultation on domestic abuse.

Picture: LBC

Courts could be given increased powers to electronically tag abusers - or ban them from drinking alcohol.

Economic abuse could also be made a criminal offence too.

“I’ve gone through enough emotional abuse,” Clare said after hearing the LBC phone-in.

"So now that financial abuse might be considered a criminal offence, it’s something I will consider."

She continued: “It’s playing on my mind now.

“I wish I could be just a more secure unit, I just don’t want to disturb my child life and lifestyle.”

For more information on how you can get help on domestic abuse, click here.