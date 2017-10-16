Detective Says She’s Quitting Force Because Cuts Have Left Police So Overstretched

A detective sergeant has told LBC she is quitting the police force because there is no longer enough money to “provide the service I should to be able to provide”.

Sue opened up to Shelagh Fogarty after the Met Police said low-level crimes such as shoplifting and criminal damage may not be investigated because it is “not practical” to do so.

New guidelines have been introduced to allow officers to assess what is "proportionate" to investigate.

During her heartfelt phone call to LBC, Sue said she had every intention of serving with the force for 30 years, but the situation was getting “worse and worse”.

She said it was “more luck” that nobody had come to harm, as the detective sergeant claimed officers had become so stretched people were being put in danger.

“I’ve felt things were going to go wrong and it was just a case of when,” Sue told Shelagh.

“It’s not good for me being in that situation and I just couldn’t do it any more.

“There was no silver lining, I couldn’t see it getting better, I could only see it getting worse.”