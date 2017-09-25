Emily Thornberry: Labour Feel Like They're In Government As Tories Adopt Their Policy

The Shadow Foreign Secretary said it felt as if she was in government

The Labour party conference is already in nauseating motion.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry in Brighton about her party's decision to not hold a vote on Brexit during the conference.

Thornberry said Labour still intended to take the UK out of the EU but that the government had done a less-than-stellar job with the Article 50 negotiations. This meant the party would take longer than the stipulated notice period so the country could properly "disentangle" itself from Europe.

The MP for Islington South and Finsbury said: "Given the pig's ear the government is making of the Article 50 negotiations, we said we had to keep the status quo for at least the next couple of years while we negotiate properly.

"That's what we said.

"Of all the blather coming out of Theresa May in Florence the one thing that she said that was clear, was that she thought that was a good idea and she would agree with the Labour party.

"I know that we're in opposition but it sometimes feels like we're in government."

Watch the full interview above.