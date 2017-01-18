Why Are We Leaving Single Market? Even Brexiteers Wanted To Stay, Says Shelagh

18 January 2017, 07:38

Shelagh FullFact

Why does Theresa May want to withdraw from the Single Market? As Shelagh Fogarty illustrates, even many Brexiteers didn't want that.

Theresa May revealed that she would be aiming for a hard Brexit, with exit from the Single Market, Customs Union and European Court of Justice.

Why Are We Leaving The Single Market, Asks Shelagh

01:54

Shelagh questions why the desire of 48% of the population is being ignored - when even the most prominent Leave campaigners wanted to stay in the Single Market.

Indeed, her package quotes Boris Johnson, who said: "I'd vote to stay in the single market. I'm in favour of the single market."

But Shelagh does admit the Prime Minister is doing all she can, adding: "I don't think she had much of a choice in all of this.

"She's made a virtue of necessity, not necessarily because she wanted to, but because after gauging the tone of other European states, she was left with no option but to push for a hard Brexit."

