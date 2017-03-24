'People Were Carrying Their Eyeballs' Hiroshima Survivor On Nuclear Devastation

Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow recalled her harrowing experience of the atomic bomb while delivering a message about nuclear weapons.

Setsuko Thurlow found herself, as a 13-year-old girl, "thrown" across the classroom during the atomic bomb which caused mass devastation and death in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

She survived many family members and hundreds of her fellow pupils, and the harrowing scenes she witnessed when she awoke have prompted her strong stance against nuclear weapons.

Setsuko joined Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio to deliver a message to world leaders about why they should dispose of nuclear weapons entirely.

She then went on to describe her extraordinary first-hand account of the atomic bomb.