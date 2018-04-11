Holocaust Survivor: Anti-Semitism Is A Virus That’s Impossible To Kill

11 April 2018, 16:44

Anti-Semitism is a virus that is not possible kill, a Holocaust survivor has told LBC during this powerful monologue.

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch survived one year at Auschwtiz, playing the cello for the Women's Orchestra inside the camp.

She joined Shelagh Fogarty to share her harrowing story as the LBC presenter hosted a special week looking specifically at anti-Semitism.

“It seems to be a virus that is not possible to kill,” Ms Lasker-Wallfisch said of anti-Semitism in the 21st century.

“What have we done? We are the chosen people.

"What are we chosen for? To be the scapegoat for everything that goes wrong because it's so easy to say it's the fault of the Jews.”

Watch in full above.

