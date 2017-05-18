'I Was Going To Vote Tory Until I Saw Their Manifesto', Callers Tell Shelagh

Two callers told Shelagh Fogarty how Theresa May has now lost their vote after they saw the Conservative manifesto pledge about social care.

The Conservative manifesto, revealed today, outlines that people worth more than £100,000 will have to pay for their own social care - but can defer payment until after their death.

The move has prompted criticism, and some callers phoned in to Shelagh Fogarty's show to express their outrage.

Some, including two callers featured in this clip, told Shelagh that they would have voted Tory in this election, but this manifesto pledge has changed their mind.