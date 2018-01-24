"I Worked At Presidents' Club Dinner": Caller Gives Unique Insight Into Charity Night

Susie told Shelagh Fogarty that she worked at the controversial Presidents' Club Dinner - and insisted all of the hostesses knew exactly what was going on.

The Financial Times uncovered the mens-only charity dinner at the Dorchester Hotel in which the hostesses were reportedly groped and harassed.

One of the organisers David Meller, an advisor to the Department of Education, has resigned over his role in the event.

But Susie says she performed at the event as Marilyn Monroe and said that she's seen female crowds being far more sexualised than at this event.

Shelagh Fogarty heard from a woman who had performed at the Presidents' Club dinner. Picture: LBC

She said: "It was three years ago. It's rich men having a night out. They are usually very powerful in business and are very generous to the charities. They charities need these balls to happen.

"Everybody at that job was told what the job is. It's a businessman's night out. Everyone's going to drink, they are going to have cigars, they are going to have fun.

"I didn't see any of the girls thinking 'Oh no, I have to wear this'. They were fine with wearing it. In nightclubs in London, girls are wearing a lot less."