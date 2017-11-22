John McDonnell Tells The Tories: Stop Blaming Labour For The Deficit

The shadow chancellor has issued a stern message to the Conservatives, telling the party to stop blaming Labour for the budget deficit.

John McDonnell joined Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday after the Chancellor set out his Budget in the Commons.

But, he was very unhappy that the government was still using the Opposition as a blame tool for the deficit.

Speaking alongside London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he fumed: “They’ve been in power seven years and it was a bankers’ crisis on policies that they supported.

“They deregulated the banks let’s just cut that out the way - they’ve been in power seven years, how long does this go on?

“They’ve had the opportunity in the government to invest in our economy and they’ve failed to.”

