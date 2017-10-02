Oliver Letwin: Theresa May's Leadership Is Unchallengeable During Brexit Talks

A former minister in David Cameron’s government insists Theresa May is the right person to lead Britain out of the European Union.

Sir Oliver Letwin admitted June’s General Election was “disastrously badly fought” by the Conservatives, but told LBC “99.9 per cent” of his party was behind the Prime Minister.

The latest poll from YouGov shows that just 25 per cent of people were happy with how the government is handling Brexit.

A total of 55 per cent of voters thought talks were being dealt with badly, while 21 per cent didn’t know.

However, speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, the Tory grandee said Mrs May was “unchallengeable” during the Brexit process.

Sir Oliver said: “It is absolutely clear that for carrying us through this very difficult passage of our national history and trying to emerge from the EU with a reasonable agreement Theresa May is the right person.”

He continued: “There is a huge national issue to be resolved, she is the right person to do that, she has a mandate to to that from the Conservative parliamentary party and Parliament as a whole and I think she’ll carry that through and I think she has universal support.

“Now I think in the lead up to the 2022, let’s forget about personalities for a moment, what will really matter here is the kind of party that we present ourselves as and work to be in Government post-2022.”