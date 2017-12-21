“Outside Chance” Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Could Be Home For Xmas, Husband Says

There’s still an “outside chance” a British mother held in an Iranian jail will be home in time for Christmas, her husband has told LBC.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Iran for 18 months after being accused of spying - charges she denies.

Husband Richard Ratcliffe, who has been campaigning for her to be freed, said the Iranian database had now listed his wife as “eligible for release”.

He admitted things could “still go wrong” but described the news as “great”.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, he added there was still a slim possibility she could even be home by December 25th.

He said: “There could still be blockages and the paperwork can sometimes take a very long time and I might need to keep energy to go again.

“But, if we had this conversation even yesterday I was thinking Christmas felt like it wasn't [possible] and now I think well I mean there's an outside chance.”