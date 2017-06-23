Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

23 June 2017, 14:35

LBC caller Chris broke down into tears as he told Shelagh Fogarty about the “shame” he still felt over Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Passionate Remainer Bursts Into Tears Over Brexit “Shame”

Passionate Remainer Bursts Into Tears Over Brexit “Shame”

00:01:15

The passionate Remainer spoke to the LBC presenter on the first anniversary since the result of last year’s Brexit referendum.

He said the outcome left him feeling “sick” and he was still trying to come to terms with the decision 12 months on.

During his heart-felt tirade, Chris warned Brexit meant that Britain was no longer the “beacon of the world”.

Shelagh Fogarty

He criticised Theresa May for not guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals sooner calling on the Prime Minster to “do the right thing”.

As he became emotional, he said: “I’m talking from my heart right now and trying to stop myself from crying.

“That’s how passionate about this I am.”

Latest on LBC

NHS James O'Brien

French Doctor Is Moving Back Home After 20 years Because Of Brexit Abuse
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller